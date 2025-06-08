Michael Vick clearly has a favorite Falcons player (and it will shock you)

Atlanta Falcons legend and new Norfolk State Head Coach Michael Vick made an appearance at Falcons practice the other day, and took time to join the Falcons' podcast.

During the podcast, Vick kept bringing up the Falcons' top cornerback, prompting host Will McFadden to ask about his respect for said player.

Michael Vick is a huge fan of Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

One would figure that former quarterback Michael Vick would talk a lot about quarterback Michael Penix Jr. or one of the many offensive playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, or Kyle Pitts, but no, he chose to single out cornerback A.J. Terrell

While he did mistakenly refer to him as a "Pro Bowler" (A.J. has yet to make the Pro Bowl, but was named an All-Pro in 2021), everything else he says is spot on.

A.J. has become the long-time steady veteran on the defense after Grady Jarrett's dismissal. He has held things down on the outside despite having a revolving door all around him.

He has never had a great counterpart, yet he continues to play at an elite level.

Terrell has had his bumps through his career, but you have to remember the position he plays. Cornerback is a near-impossible position to dominate at consistently. Oftentimes, it comes down to what you do at your best, and when he is at his best, he is one of the best.

Last year, he put on a show down the stretch. He locked down two of the best receivers in the NFL in Terry McLaurin and Justin Jefferson, holding them each to one catch for seven yards when one-on-one.

It is unfortunate that Vick's comments about him being a Pro Bowler have to be categorized as 'false.' He has been one of the league's top players and should have made a couple of Pro Bowls by now. He just doesn't get the respect he deserves because of the inconsistent play around him.

Nevertheless, it is great to hear an offensive legend like Michael Vick single out the less-popular A.J. Terrell—great recognizes great.

