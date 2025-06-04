Falcons OC says Michael Penix Jr. will unleash something no one expects

If there is something people don't know about Michael Penix Jr. it is that he is extremely athletic.

Coming out of Washington, he was seen as a pocket-passing quarterback who couldn't get outside the pocket and move. That is simply untrue, and the Atlanta Falcons are ready to prove that on the field in 2025.

Zac Robinson alludes to the Falcons using Michael Penix Jr.'s athleticism

Michael Penix Jr. ran a 4.46 forty-yard dash at Washington's Pro Day last year and was disappointed. That right there says everything you need to know; this guy can scoot.

The country didn't get to see that speed while he was with the Huskies because he eliminated it from his game since he could simply dice up defenses with his arm—along with lessening the risk of injury.

The Falcons can use that to their advantage by calling the occasional read-option on critical downs. Penix will be able to take the ball with that extra second of the defense hesitating, and then he can accelerate to a speed that catch defenders by surprise.

While on the Check the Mic podcast with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson, Falcons Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson said it is an "element we are looking to explore."

Simply hearing him say that is exciting.

Again, defenses won't be gameplanning for Penix's legs, it will be all about his arm. If they can sprinkle in the occasional run, it will only make the offense that much more exciting.

It is also worth noting that Robinson said his quarterback is reaching speeds (measured by GPS) that rival some of their top receivers.

So, don't sleep on a quarterback option on a 3rd/4th down and 1 this upcoming season. The Falcons have a perfect combination of speed and surprise to win a game or two with the simple play.

More Falcons news and rumors: