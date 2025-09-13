New 49ers kicker's shot at Falcons is ironic in countless ways

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers had one similarity in Week 1: they struggled to put the ball through the uprights.

Both teams took to the streets to find replacements, and both wanted to sign former Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro. Ultimately, the veteran signed with the 49ers, and he didn't skip the chance at taking a shot at his former division rival.

The 29-year-old claimed that he chose the 49ers for a multitude of reasons.

"I wanna win games. I want to be a part of a good culture. I'm in my 8th year of my career and I wanna win."



New 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro had a choice between going to Atlanta or coming to the Bay, but once he got the call from SF, he knew he wanted to be a Niner. pic.twitter.com/YZfO2Dnbdb — KNBR (@KNBR) September 10, 2025

He seems salty... If you don't remember, he was the kicker who cost the Panthers a win in a wild game in 2022.

Eddy Pineiro is clearly still upset at his choke job against the Falcons

Let's go back to October 30, 2022. The 2-5 Panthers traveled to Atlanta to take on the 3-4 Falcons.

The game started back and forth as there were several lead changes. However, in the fourth quarter, the Falcons pulled away, as a 47-yard go-ahead touchdown to Damiere Byrd and a 34-yard Younghoe Koo field goal made it 34-28 with a minute to play.

But the defense did what they did best: they gave up the lead on a 62-yard Hail Mary from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore with 24 seconds left -- and with the game tied, all they had to do was make the PAT.

Out trotted Pineiro to seal the game essentially. However, to the excitement of the home crowd, the Carolina kicker shanked it, giving the Falcons a shot in overtime.

Atlanta won the toss, elected to receive, and Marcus Mariota went on to throw an interception that was returned to the Falcons' 20-yard line.

Carolina went for the game-winning field goal by running the ball three times. Again, Pineiro lined up for a game-winning kick, this time for a 32-yard field goal.

Again, he missed it...

The Dirty Birds flipped the script, again, and drove down the field. They set Koo up for a 41-yard shot and the win, which he made to win the game.

So is Pineiro really picking the team he believes has a better chance to win, or is he holding a grudge from three years ago?

Keep in mind, this isn't your typical 49ers team. They went through a fire sale during the offseason, barely won their Week 1 game, and now have sustained two major injuries to Brock Purdy and George Kittle.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are getting healthier and better. Darnell Mooney will return, Drake London is good to go after his injury scare, and Michael Penix Jr. will continue his rapid ascent towards being an elite quarterback.

In the end, the Falcons aren't losing sleep over missing out on this guy.

