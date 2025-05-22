New award gives Falcons superstar opportunity to get credit he deserves

NFL offensive linemen rarely get the accolades they deserve. Their opportunities came down to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, and it was about time that changed.

With help from Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, the NFL introduced the new 'Protector of the Year' award, which will honor the league's best blocker each season.

This is great news for Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom who will be in the debate for the award every year.

Chris Lindstrom could finally get the praise he has long deserved

The Falcons have not give Chris Lindstrom an opportunity to shine on the biggest of stages. Getting recognition in the playoffs would go a long way in making him a household name.

Hopefully, that will change twofold in 2025 with a trip to the postseason and being named the best protector in the league.

Lindstrom will be at a disadvantage playing on the interior of the line. I could easily see this award being an offensive tackle-only accolade.

Tackles are on an island which will always give them the advantage.

Nevertheless, with a near-perfect season and team success, Lindstrom shouldn't be counted out.

The right guard is entering his seventh season after being selected No.. 14 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

Lindstrom has started 88 games, including playing all 17 games in the 2021, 2022, and 2024 seasons.

Impressively, he has made the Pro Bowl and been named second-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons.

That established respect from his peers will help him take home the 'Protector of the Year' award. He is known as one of the game's top offensive guards, which might be disrespectful considering he is the best.

Again, Lindstrom will be at a disadvantage playing on the inside, but he should still be in the running for the award each and every year.