3 Falcons land absurdly low on NFL's top 100 players of 2024
NFL players every year vote on who they think are the top players in the league. The votes congregate into a top 100 list, bringing all the controversy you could ever want.
You often see the best players on the best teams land high while the best players on the lesser teams land lower. That is not a new concept and, unfortunately, that is the case for the Falcons.
So far, the Atlanta Falcons have three players who have landed in the bottom 30 of the top 100—Jessie Bates, Chris Lindstrom, and Kirk Cousins—and each of them is much lower than they should be.
NFL top 100 players of 2024 did not give 3 Falcons favorable rankings
While player voting is more accurate than Pro Bowl fan voting, it still brings bias and injustice. The Atlanta Falcons have three of the best players at their specific positions, yet they didn't land in the top 70.
Despite being, arguably, the best player on the team, Chris Lindstrom was the first Dirty Bird to make an appearance as he landed as the 88th best player going into 2024. He fell one spot after having an even better season.
The starting right guard's new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, came after him. The new Falcon landed at 81, 39 spots lower than last year. Of course, if he had stayed healthy, he would have been in the top 15 but he also might still be a Viking.
Cousins isn't the only quarterback who free-fell after a season-ending injury; Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers fell 41 spots to 91.
And finally, Jessie Bates landed at 74 after he was left off the list in his final season in Cincinnati.
From here, you have to think that Bijan Robinson could make the top 70. While he might not be as dominant as Lindstrom or Bates (yet), he has the billing of a generational talent who made many defenders look foolish during his lone season.
For now, though, the Atlanta Falcons have three players who are ranked way too low. Based on what two of them did for the franchise last year, they should be in the top 25 without question. A successful season by them and the team will get them the recognition they deserve next year.