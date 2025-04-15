New mock draft has Falcons repeating ill-fated history, take Vic Beasley 2.0

Vic Beasley appeared to be a can't-miss prospect coming out of Clemson in 2015. He was an athletic freak who dominated his competition to the tune of 25 sacks in his final two years.

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff, and the rest of the Falcons decision-makers felt comfortable making him the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft—a decision they would regret. While Beasley had a fantastic 2016 season, he never turned into anything more than a one-year wonder.

Since then, the team has a whole new staff, for the most part. As we look to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons seem destined to take a pass rusher—the question is, which one? In a recent Pro Football Focus mock draft, they have the Dirty Birds making a selection that will bring back memories of Beasley.

Falcons select Shemar Stewart in Pro Football Focus' most recent mock draft

Texas A&M product Shemar Stewart is an interesting yet divisive prospect. On one hand, you have an incredibly gifted edge rusher who can develop into a world-beater, while on the other, you have someone who had 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons with the Aggies.

He is essentially Vic Beasley, without the college production. Sound attractive?

Stewart is quite a bit bigger than Beasley, but Beasley was more jaw-dropping athletically. Can we compare these two one-for-one? No, not really. But they come out equal when balancing them on a scale.

With Beasley, you get more athleticism and a whole heck of a lot more college production (an important factor, might I add). While with Stewart, you get more size and, hopefully, a more football-drive personality.

All this to say, there will be a lot of flashbacks to the 2015 NFL Draft if the Falcons take Shemar Stewart. Hopefully, that would be the end of the flashbacks.