Numerous scouts, execs link Atlanta Falcons to talented edge rusher

Draft time is the most confusing time on the NFL calendar. There is no shortage of buzz surrounding every player and team, making it hard to believe anything.

However, when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons, we have some substantial proof and reports that they are interested in one specific player -- Mike Green. Head Coach Raheem Morris was seen at his Pro Day and there is now a new report, provided by ESPN, that confirms their interest.

Scouts, executives are linking the Falcons to Marshall's Mike Green at No. 15

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler talked with numerous NFL scouts and executives to gather all the latest news surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft.

Among the teams mentioned was the Atlanta Falcons, who are linked to Marshall edge rusher Mike Green (ESPN+ required):

"Multiple people we spoke to for this story have linked Atlanta as a potential landing spot for Green at No. 15."

As previously mentioned, this backs up things we have been hearing. Raheem Morris and other members of the team traveled to Marshall to see the edge rusher go through drills. There weren't any other top prospects -- focus was solely on the edge rusher.

Green is a fantastic prospect who has both upside and proven production. He registered 17.5 sacks in 2024, has a rare combination of speed and athleticism, and went viral after a wicked pass rush rep at the Senior Bowl.

However, he has a couple of past accusations that have teams concerned. If the Falcons can somehow clear them up, then there is no reason for him not to come off the board at pick 15.

As we fall under three weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft, Mike Green continues to be the most-linked prospect to the Atlanta Falcons. Keep a close eye on the Marshall product at No. 15.