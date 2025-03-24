New report reignites Falcons hopes in acquiring superstar pass rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals have been in the news a lot this offseason. The usually cheap franchise had three star players set to land massive contracts -- Jamar Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson.

They got deals done with Chase and Higgins, and then reports surfaced they would get a deal done with their best defender. However, recent reports surfaced that those negotiations have hit another standstill.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reignites Trey Hendrickson trade rumors

There has been a lot of whiplash regarding Trey Hendrickson's future. Will the Bengals pay him? Will he be traded? Will he be a holdout? ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided a new report on SportsCenter about his current status.

"He has no intention of playing under his current contract, which has one year and $16 million left. He needs a new deal, but the Bengals have just simply not shown an eagerness to trade Hendrickson, and there's interest, there is trade interest from other teams trying to make this work, but it would take a really hefty trade package. Teams aren't willing to do that and pay Hendrickson right now. So, as much as I want to go with the field, I still think they can work something out, Hendrickson and the Bengals, on a new deal. It's been stagnant of late, it's sort of stalled, but they have a couple of months at least to try to shake this out and get a new deal done."

The Atlanta Falcons hope the Bengals will trade him for a reasonable price. Landing the league's leading sacker over the past two seasons would benefit their defense greatly.

There have been rumors that the Falcons are interested but the asking price is too high. The Bengals are caught in a tough spot because teams won't want to give up a first or second-round pick and then have to turn around and pay him well over $30 million a year. They don't have much leverage.

There is no question that Hendrickson deserves a pay raise and should holdout. $16 million for someone who has had back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks is unfair. For reference, that puts him around lesser players like Bryce Huff, Harold Landry, and Arik Armstead.

If Cincinnati lowers their asking price for their best defender then Atlanta has to make the move. They have shown no ability to develop their own pass rusher and Hendrickson is as close to a sure-fire home run as you will get.