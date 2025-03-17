3 glaring holes remaining on the Atlanta Falcons roster

The Atlanta Falcons haven't made too many exciting signings in free agency. Fans were hoping for more splashes but have been disappointed thus far.

The Falcons have filled a few holes, almost all coming on defense, but that doesn't mean things sit pretty. They still need to fill these specific holes before the 2025 NFL Draft

Falcons still need to fill these specific holes in free agency

Backup Quarterback

Kirk Cousins remains on the roster until the Atlanta Falcons feel they can get the highest offer possible -- whether that be during the offseason or regular season. I don't think the team is planning to keep him as their true backup quarterback, meaning they need to find one.

What I am worried about is Terry Fontenot not signing another quarterback to continue selling the idea that he will be their backup, especially if it comes mid-season. They need to sign someone before all quality options are gone.

Edge Rusher/Defensive Line depth

With the loss of Grady Jarrett and other role players, the Atlanta Falcons need to find some extra depth. Behind David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Morgan Fox are Ta'Quon Graham, Zach Harrison, LaCale London, Brandon Dorlus, and Junior Aho -- that is not good enough.

At edge rusher, they have DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice, and Khalid Kareem backing up Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd. This will be a position of target in the first two rounds but you would like to add another impact veteran.

Safety

Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams, and Benny Sapp III round out the safety position for the Dirty Birds. Are they trusting Hellams with a starting spot in 2025? Unlikely, at the very least they will bring in competition.

Even if Hellams is a starter, they need to add two more backups. One will likely come in free agency and the other in the draft -- maybe Jeff Ulbrich's dream of drafting UGA's Malaki Starks will come true?