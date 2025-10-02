NFL insider just confirmed what no Falcons fan wanted to hear about Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2, and despite an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers, they seem to be finding their stride. As the Falcons explore their potential, everyone is curious to see how they will continue to build the roster. As the November 4 trade deadline slowly approaches, it would make sense for Atlanta to be aggressive and improve their roster.

While fans would love to see that happen, there’s another possible trade deadline move the Falcons could be involved in: trading Kirk Cousins. That’s a storyline people are monitoring throughout the league, but it doesn’t seem like the veteran quarterback will actually be traded, despite an influx of rumors.

And in a recent article, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano explained why his trade market isn't developing just yet.

Falcons are still unlikely to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins

Graziano pointed out how Cousins possibly being moved has been a talking point since he was benched last season, but nothing has really changed with his situation in Atlanta. The Falcons don’t really care to move him, and will only do so for a worthwhile return. Since it’s unlikely a team will call the Falcons and give them what they’re looking for, Cousins will remain stashed on the bench.

"Cousins' situation in Atlanta, as the veteran backup behind Michael Penix Jr., is one we've frequently discussed. He could get dealt, but Atlanta is not desperate to deal him and is still asking for a relatively high price. The Falcons believe he has value as a reliable backup in case something should happen to Penix." Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Fans have pretty much accepted this reality, though, most are ready to officially move on from the veteran quarterback. Cousins’ contract is expensive, and it doesn’t make much sense to have him on the roster with Michael Penix Jr. as QB1.

Atlanta likely understands that, but are holding out hope the franchise can find some compensation to undo the mistake of giving Cousins $180 million. The Falcons also appreciate the veteran support he is for Penix.

With both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow sidelined, the interest among QB-needy contending teams should be there. But it just isn't for reasons nobody yet understands.

Teams do get desperate for quarterbacks, so it’s not a zero-percent chance the Falcons will ever find the deal they’re looking for, but it is pretty unlikely.

