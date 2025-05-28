Falcons fans left baffled at Kyle Pitts' controversial decision

We all know how important reps are for any NFL player. You have to practice to even have a chance in the most competitive league.

That is why it often frustrates fans when players don't show up to offseason activities, even if they are voluntary.

That only becomes exacerbated when an absent player has had a frustrating career despite being an incredibly talented player—someone like Kyle Pitts.

Kyle Pitts' absence from voluntary OTAs leaves Falcons frustrated

What could be is the narrative around Kyle Pitts. He has all the size, speed, and quickness to be an elite offensive threat.

But, outside of a strong rookie year, he has yet to show any consistency, and it has been hard to watch.

That said, he sustained a brutal knee injury early in his career and has played with countless different quarterbacks. Essentially, the inconsistent player has been surrounded by inconsistency.

Nevertheless, Michael Penix Jr. is here to change that, and you want to see the tight end take every opportunity to develop chemistry before they take the field.

That is why Pitts' absence from voluntary OTAs is controversial. You want to see him working with Penix whenever possible.

Will this be the difference between another disappointing season or a Pro Bowl season? No, but every single rep helps.

To be fair, Penix said the two of them have put in a lot of work throughout the offseason. That is great to hear, and it shows Pitts isn't taking his career for granted.

The issue is that he is skipping a chance to not only get work with his new quarterback, but also have the eyes of the coaches on him.

We do have to give a disclaimer, we don't know why he didn't show up. There are countless legit reasons for him to be missing.

Hopefully, this will become inconsequential a week from now. He still has plenty of time to develop chemistry and improve his craft before the Falcons take the field against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

