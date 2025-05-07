NFL's top 2025 games list snubs Atlanta Falcons and Michael Penix Jr.

The NFL released its projected top ten games list as the league's schedule reveal nears. The Atlanta Falcons and their exciting young quarterback were alarmingly absent from the league's rankings. While this is understandable in the top half of the list, Atlanta was deserving of one of the final spots. Consider the shootouts that ensued between Tampa Bay and Atlanta in their division showdowns. Atlanta's walk-off win against the Bucs was arguably the best regular-season game of the season.

Penix has only played in three career games and the final two were incredible performances that forced back-to-back overtime games against far more experienced quarterbacks. Add in the fact the Falcons beat the Super Bowl champion Eagles in a 2024 thriller and gave the Chiefs everything they could handle, Atlanta deserved a spot in these rankings.

What game do you have circled?



Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay or the Falcons vs. Commanders deserved the final spot in the rankings

Is anyone really excited to watch the Vikings play Seattle or the Steelers against Jordan Love's Packers? These are games with giant question marks that are based on the belief former quarterbacks will be driving the story. This is an old way of thinking when the league has a perfect young rivalry in Jayden Daniels vs. Michael Penix Jr.

The two quarterbacks met with the playoffs on the line at the end of the 2024 season and put on an absolute show. Daniels would get the ball first in overtime and make sure that Penix never had a chance to win the game. The quarterback would go on to take Washington to the NFC Championship in one of the most impressive rookie runs in recent memory.

Consider this matchup or the shootouts that have ensued when Atlanta faces Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Bucs. Either one of these matchups should be more objectively entertaining than watching the ghost of Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold tossing the ball to his old team.

Daniels and Penix represent what is next for the league, and it is a young rivalry that the league should be attempting to grow. Relying on the same tired storylines is a mistake that doesn't take advantage of having two second-year starters as two of the most talented arms in the game. Despite their recent struggles, Atlanta deserved the final spot in these rankings.