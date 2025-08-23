No-brainer Micah Parsons-Falcons trade package is too good for Cowboys to pass on

The Atlanta Falcons' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys may have had more off-field drama than on-field sizzle, as the ongoing Micah Parsons trade saga continues on with no end in sight.

Every team has been trying to figure out what is worth giving up in order to acquire Parsons, and the Falcons are no exception. Falcons fans were boosted in their pursuit of Parsons after he seemingly implied that he wouldn't necessarily be opposed to making the trip down to Georgia.

When a group of excited Falcons fans begged Parsons to come to the Falcons, he made the phone gesture back at them. It doesn't take a master tea leaf reader to see that if Atlanta gets on the phone and works a deal out with Dallas, Parsons would relish the chance to start a new path in his career with Atlanta.

This trade package might be hard to finalize, especially considering what Dallas' asking price would likely be for Parsons, but it could be a big help in getting Parsons to the Falcons and instantly making them a contender.

This Cowboys-Falcons trade package sends Micah Parsons to Atlanta

The Falcons certainly went overboard in trying to fix their lackluster pass rush, trading a future first-round pick to make sure they could acquire both Pearce and Jalon Walker. While Walker is clearly the superior prospect of the two, Pearce's violence and speed will make him someone Dallas could instantly slot in as a Parsons replacement.

With Atlanta lacking their first-round pick in 2026 thanks to Pearce, Dallas will likely try to put the screws to Terry Fontenot to acquire whatever picks of value he has left. In a wide-open NFC South, adding Parsons is clearly a move that can move the needle and help the Atlanta defense land a star.

The Cowboys will not be able to replace Parsons with the assets they acquire from the Falcons in this trade, but they will get more than enough resources to stitch together a deep defensive line from this haul. Atlanta getting Parsons without giving up Walker would be a huge win.

A trade is very much unlikely at this point, but if the Falcons want to win while they have Michael Penix Jr. on his rookie contract, they may need to be aggressive enough to risk parting with multiple premium picks in order to pull off a league-shattering Parsons trade.