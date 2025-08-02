Falcons' key connection with Micah Parsons should land him in Atlanta

Oh, Jerry Jones, what can you even say about him? He continues to self-destruct his team by saying things that normal owners would never even think of, and that has continued with Micah Parsons.

Parsons has been looking for a new contract with the team that drafted him four years ago, but things have not gone well. Jerry Jones has made it his mission to push his best player out of town ASAP.

The Atlanta Falcons should take full advantage of that, along with their strong connection with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, to land the player they passed on for Kyle Pitts.

Falcons should pursue Micah Parsons and take advantage of their connection

The Falcons have reworked their pass rush this offseason, bringing in free agent Leonard Floyd and drafting first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Those three joined two talented, young players in their own right, with Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice.

But, as we all know, you can never have enough pass rushers, and when a player like Micah Parsons becomes available, you should take advantage.

The issue beyond coming to a trade agreement would be agreeing to an extension. But, fortunately for the Falcons, they work well with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

Two of their biggest free agent signings in recent memory were represented by the prestigious agent, Darnell Mooney and Jessie Bates III, as well as three players they have drafted, A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts, and Jalon Walker.

Mulugheta also has a large contigent of clients from Georgia.

In other words, if there was any team that could agree to an extension with Micah Parsons, it would be the Atlanta Falcons.

Clearly, there would be many hurdles to overcome to land the All-Pro. But considering how bad this team has been at the position for so long, it would be wise to continue to do everything to fix the position, especially when your offense is full of players on rookie contracts.

