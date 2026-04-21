Oft-rumored Falcons' draft target makes bold claim in message to NFL war rooms

Even though they don't have a first-round pick, it hasn't stopped the Atlanta Falcons from being connected to Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller with their second-round pick. And while it seems unlikely Miller would drop all the way to pick 48, he's still a dream draft target for the Falcons.

As one of the best defensive tackle prospects in this draft class, the 21-year-old would provide the Falcons elite value in the middle of Round 2. But he clearly isn't lacking in the confidence department, as his latest comments would suggest that Miller believes whoever drafts him will win the NFL Draft.

Who ever draft me Getting a Dawg I swear just watch how this play out😏👀🥷 — Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) April 18, 2026

Miller posted a message on Twitter to NFL war rooms, in which he basically revealed that they shouldn't be underestimating him. He's made it clear that whatever team is able to draft him will not regret it. So with talk like this, he better make sure he's out-working everyone standing in his way.

Christen Miller can prove he's not all talk if he's drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

Funnily enough, his time at Georgia gives this tweet a double meaning. He's a ""dawg" literally and figuratively, so keeping the Georgia native within the Peach State in the middle of Day 2 would be a major win for an Atlanta front office looking to make a splash despite not having a first-round pick.

Miller's draft stock is a little bit all over the place. Most draft experts have him a lock to be selected in the top 50, but some are higher on him than others. Some see the First Team All-SEC DT as a first-round talent with a lock to go Day 1, while others think he'll go off the board at some point early Day 2.

Under a new regime looking to instantly set the tone, the Dirty Birds need competitive spirits, and Miller's words prove he'd fit the bill. Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham want to breed competition all over the roster, and given he won out for a star-studded Georgia defense, that won't faze Miller.

Although he's never outright said it, Miller's words all but confirm he sees himself as the top defensive tackle in the draft, and he very well could be. There isn't much consensus on the DTs, but the only ones definitively ahead of him are Ohio State's Kayden McDonald and Clemson's Peter Woods.

Even after trading Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith, nose tackle remains a need for the Falcons, so the only thing standing in the way of Miller blossoming into a star run stuffer in Atlanta is the draft board. Hopefully they stay local with their first pick for the second straight year and his confidence pays off.