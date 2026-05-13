One Falcons’ undrafted rookie has wasted no time generating a cult following

The Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp has exposed a new challenger in the quarterback room. The QB competition in training camp will come down to a newly-healthy Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and we have no idea how this battle will play out, especially now that UDFA Jack Strand is in the fold.

Zachariah Branch has gotten all the love, but Strand is starting to develop a cult following after a strong weekend, Both Penix and Tagovailoa come with injury histories, so if he's able to fend off Trevor Siemian in the QB3 battle, he could be a few plays away from seeing the field, which could make for an intriguing storyline.

It's hard not to see why Strand is getting such buzz within the Falcons' fanbase. The D-2 sensation has incredible arm talent, size (6-foot-4, 243 pounds) anticipation, and mobility, while his college production stands out, as his career 13,161 passing yards rank 10th in Division II history, while the undrafted rookie threw for 126 touchdowns in four years as a starter.

UDFA QB Jack Strand is quickly becoming the apple of Falcons fans' eye

The 21-year-old was a record-breaker at Minnesota State-Morehead. Strand was a Harlon Hill Trophy Nominee in each of his final three college seasons, and threw for 3,542 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior. And we got to see his elite tools on display when the Dirty Birds took the field last weekend.

Kevin Stefanski has also been consistently singing Strand's praises. There's a reason the team conducted a 30 visit with him leading up to the 2026 Draft. They clearly see something in him, and Falcons fans are starting to see what exactly that is as his passing reps have lit up rookie minicamp.

The issue with the MSU-Morehead product is that people are already getting ahead of themselves in regards to his potential. This is a Division-II quarterback who has not played a down of D1 football. Going from facing D2 defenses to NFL defenses is way more difficult, but Rome wasn't built in a day.

If Atlanta believes in his potential (which they clearly do), he'll compete for a roster spot this summer while this coaching staff can see if they can work with his upside. Beating out Siemian won't come easy, but the fanbase is already clamoring for Strand to be in the Falcons' long-term plans at QB.

Because of Strand, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite, Falcons fans aren't too upset the team didn't draft a signal-caller. Upon first glance, I wouldn't exactly place him in "Tommy Cutlets" territory yet, but after a strong first impression, Strand is on his way to doing damage as a developmental QB.