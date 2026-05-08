Falcons still can’t shake looming QB question marks heading into training camp

In an article highlighting nine training camp position battles worth watching, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pointed directly at the Atlanta Falcons’ QB competition as one of the league’s most fascinating storylines.

The framing was simple: two former top 10 picks, both seeking redemption, both with injury baggage, and neither with a firm grip on the starting job.

Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ 2024 No. 8 overall pick coming off a torn ACL after an uneven 2025. - vs - Tua Tagovailoa, a former Pro Bowler whose career has consisted of elite efficiency and injury-driven inconsistency.

The Falcons enter training camp with one of the NFL's most uncertain QB situations

With veteran Trevor Siemian and UDFA Jack Strand competing for QB3 in the background. Knox even floated the possibility that if this goes sideways, Atlanta could be among the teams keeping a close eye on the 2027 quarterback class. That’s how uncertain this feels from the outside.

Now if this were a pure, healthy, even competition, the conversation might feel different. But it’s not. Penix is still working back from ACL surgery. He wants to be ready for Week 1. He’s said as much. But Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has been vague: “When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

If Penix isn’t ready soon, Tagovailoa will take first team reps in OTAs, minicamp, at the start of camp, and build up weeks of chemistry with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

By the time Penix is fully cleared, this may not feel like a 50/50 battle anymore. It may feel like him trying to take a job rather than win an open one. But here’s what gets lost in the competition: This might be the best quarterback situation either player has had in their careers.

Stefanski is a quarterback-friendly coach. The offensive line is the best either Penix or Tagovailoa has played behind. The skill group is loaded. The scheme is built on timing, efficiency, and getting playmakers the ball in space.

If either signal-caller is simply competent, this offense has top 10 potential.

Why this will dominate every day of camp

When it comes to camp, every rep will be charted. Every completion percentage will be tweeted. And every practice report will read like a boxing scorecard.

Because this is about more than just about who starts Week 1. It’s about whether the guy the Falcons invested a top-10 pick in two years ago is still the future or whether a flyer on a former Pro Bowler on the veteran minimum turns into a steal. And long term, it could be about whether Atlanta has long-term stability at QB or headed back into the draft market in next year’s loaded quarterback class.

That’s why Bleacher Report circled this. And that’s why Falcons camp is about to feel less like a roster build up and more like a quarterback trial that will define the entire season.