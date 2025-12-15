Philip Rivers' return saw Matt Ryan deliver a bold admission about his own NFL future

After Philip Rivers signed with the Colts earlier this week after Daniel Jones went down, it saw questions resurface about whether a return to the gridiron was in the cards for Matt Ryan. He originally vehemently having interest in un-retiring, but then the ex-NFL MVP got to thinking about it.

Earlier this week, Ryan said that a return is unlikely, telling Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that the door is closed on his playing career since he isn't in playing shape. But that didn't change the 40-year-old from watching games from the analyst perspective, saying he could have gas left in the tank.

"I'm 40 now, so it's a little bit different now. You gotta take care of your body... my training on the throwing and that space isn't what it was when I was a player." Matt Ryan

While discussing Rivers' return on The NFL Today on CBS, the longtime Atlanta Falcons' signal-caller said he thinks he could come back. However, he did preface his claim by rehashing a story he told where one training session with Matthew Stafford proved to Ryan that he's no longer in shape to play.

"I've had these feelings where I've been sitting and watching games ... man I think I could go out there and do it." @M_Ryan02 👀 pic.twitter.com/VpYaArHgnM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 14, 2025

Matt Ryan alluded to a potential NFL return after Phillip Rivers' season debut

Rivers is 44 years old and a new grandfather who is suiting up on Sundays, so it's not far-fetched to suggest Matty Ice could return. He's four years younger and retired two years after Rivers did, but there's a reason the Colts turned to the QB more familiar with Shane Steichen's offensive system.

However, Ryan's words don't mean he is actively pursuing an NFL return. He admitted on that same interview with Rapoport and Pelissero that he hasn't even been called about starting opportunities in over two years and seems to be relatively content working on the broadcasting side over at CBS.

Something worth noting is that off of three days of practice, the eight-time Pro Bowler gave the Colts a chance to win against a tough Seattle defense. He still managed to throw a game-losing interception, but it wasn't a bad performance from a player who hasn't played football in five seasons.

In his final season with the Colts, Ryan led them to a 4-7-1 record and was benched for Sam Ehlinger. The four-time Pro Bowler looked like a clear shell of himself back then, so it's almost certain he wouldn't have been able to ignite that offense after spending the last three season in sports media.

Meanwhile, Rivers led the Colts to the playoffs back in 2020 and nearly returned for the 49ers back in 2023. Ryan is certainly a little envious about his return and it would certainly be fun to see the Falcons' legend suit up again, but the idea of this actually coming to fruition seems incredibly unlikely.