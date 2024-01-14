1 free agent each head coach candidate would bring to the Atlanta Falcons
A familiar face that each head coach would bring to the Atlanta Falcons if they were hired
Buccaneers OC Dave Canales: Mike Evans, WR
If the Buccaneers allow their stud receiver Mike Evans to walk out the door then the Falcons should be interested no matter who they hire as their next head coach. Evans would be a welcomed addition to this offense.
Bills OC Joe Brady: Gabe Davis, WR
Gabe Davis has been one of the NFL's most hit-or-miss players over the past few years, but when he hits, he can take over a game. He tends to shine when the lights are the brightest but if he were to join the Falcons, he would first need to get them to the bright lights.
Texans OC Bobby Slowik: Noah Brown, WR
Noah Brown has had some moments in his career, particularly when he was a member of the Cowboys. There aren't too many free agents that would fit with this hire but Brown could benefit from an offense that gives him more opportunities.
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
Donovan Peoples-Jones was coached by Jim Harbaugh a handful of years ago at the University of Michigan. If Harbaugh elects to move to the NFL then there could be a reunion on the horizon with the famed head coach and do-it-all wide receiver.