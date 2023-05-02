1 Prospect in each round that the Falcons might regret passing on
Round seven: The Atlanta Falcons may regret passing on Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC
Andrew Vorhees is an offensive guard out of USC who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens four picks after the Atlanta Falcons selected Jovaughn Gwynn with the 225th pick.
Vorhees was an extremely experienced lineman coming out who had early day-three grades from the draft experts. However, he unfortunately tore his ACL during the NFL Combine while doing drills which is why he fell to the seventh round. He is an impressive prospect who even came back one day after the tear in his knee to put up 38 reps on the bench.
The Falcons could have taken a chance on him and essentially redshirted him for the 2023 season, just like the Ravens will be doing. He was the most-talented player remaining when they were on the clock with the 224th and 225th picks. It would have been nice to hear the team's superfan announce Vorhees' name right before he made his legendary comment.