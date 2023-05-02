1 Prospect in each round that the Falcons might regret passing on
Round four: The Atlanta Falcons may regret passing on Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
Isaiah McGuire is an interesting prospect who was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 126th pick while the Falcons took Clark Phillips III with the 113th pick. These two prospects have one thing in common... no, definitely not size but rather they were both value picks.
The Falcons stole Clark Phillips but we are here to talk about players they might regret passing on and my choice is McGuire who is a big edge rusher, similar to the Falcons' third-round pick, Zach Harrison.
McGuire would have been another nice addition to the outside linebacker's position. He would have added even more fierceness and potential to the room. Working with Ryan Nielsen could have been a perfect pairing for Atlanta as they try to turn the group around.