10 Atlanta Falcons who should make the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
9. Younghoe Koo - Kicker
We are getting the special teamers, respectfully, out of the way. Younghoe Koo, minus one down game against the Buccaneers, has been automatic this year.
Who knows what happened with him against Tampa but he has been excellent every other week. He is coming off of a game where he went five for five in field goals (although, he got lucky with an offsides penalty) and two for two in PATs.
He has also been atop the career field goal percentage at one time this year. That deserves the Pro Bowl.
8. Kaden Elliss - Linebacker
Kaden Elliss has proven to be a vital signing over the offseason. He has meant so much to this dominating defense this year.
He has been all over the field making plays. He has taken down the quarterback and racked up plenty of tackles for loss. He has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL this year. Sadly, I highly doubt he will find himself in his first Pro Bowl.