10 Atlanta Falcons who should make the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Ten players who should represent the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
3. A.J. Terrell - Cornerback
A.J. Terrell has been the most underrated player in the NFL. He is a cornerback who is as good as anyone but gets zero recognition.
Just a couple of years ago he had a historic season and made an All-Pro team, but not the Pro Bowl. That needs to change this year. He is dominating everyone he plays (minus Mike Evans in week 7, but he got his revenge in the second meeting).
Terrell has to make the Pro Bowl.
2. Chris Lindstrom - Right guard
I think we all saw what Chris Lindstrom means to this team when he was inactive in Carolina. The Falcons could not get anything done in the run game and it cost them that game. Lindstrom was the reason why they couldn't get anything running the ball. If he had played, the Falcons would have won—I strongly believe that.
He is the best at his position in the NFL and should make his second Pro Bowl.