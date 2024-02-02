10 free agents who could follow Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons
Spending many years as a respected NFL coach Raheem Morris could convince these ten free agents to follow him to the Atlanta Falcons.
8. John Johnson, S
As a seven-year veteran, John Jonhson could help bring some extra experience to the backend of the Falcons defense. Johnson can play in the box in nickel packages and that versatility could do wonders for this team.
9. Taylor Rapp, S
Former second-round pick Taylor Rapp could reunite with Raheem Morris as a solid depth piece. He is an excellent tackler who could give this team some solid play in a pinch. His price might be a little high for a depth piece, however.
10. Ryan Neal, S
While Raheem Morris was on the opposite side of the ball when Ryan Neal was with the Falcons, he certainly knows the type of player Neal can be. Neal also spent a couple of seasons in the same division as Raheem Morris and the Rams.
Neal has been a great story going from an undrafted free agent who didn't stick with his first team to a solid starting player for the Seahawks and Buccaneers. Adding him would help fortify a defense and take pressure off of Richie Grant.