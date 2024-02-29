9 moves to save the Atlanta Falcons $60M in cap space in 2024
These nine moves could clear up nearly $70 million in cap space for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
As we see every season, cap space changes by the day. Teams have plenty of moves to clear up some money or get under the cap.
The Atlanta Falcons are currently sitting about middle of the pack in cap space but there are many moves they can make to clear up a ton of space. With five restructures and four cuts, the Falcons could clear up $60 million in cap space.
1. Falcons can release CB Mike Hughes ($3.1M)
Mike Hughes was a solid option in the slot for the Atlanta Falcons. He brought veteran experience and was a solid run defender.
However, the Falcons have other options on the roster—namely Dee Alford. It also doesn't help his case that he was awful as a punt returner.
Atlanta would save $3.1 million with a $750k dead cap hit.