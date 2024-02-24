NFL salary cap set: How much money do the Falcons have?
The NFL has officially set the salary cap at $244.5 million which means we now know how much the Atlanta Falcons will have to spend once free agency kicks off in March.
While we haven't had football on for a couple of weeks now, there is still a lot to look forward to on the NFL calendar. There is the combine, free agency, the draft, and then OTAs and training camp.
Right now, most of the focus is on free agency which kicks off when the new league year starts on March 11. The NFL has recently announced what the salary cap is set at which means we now know how much money the Atlanta Falcons will have to spend.
Atlanta Falcons currently have $33 million with salary cap set at $244.5 million
The league takes a few weeks to release the official salary cap number which is why you have been seeing "projected cap space" until now. The projected cap was supposed to break $240 million and so $244.5 million is about what most thought it would be set at—maybe a tick higher.
The Atlanta Falcons sit at 15th in cap space with $33 million—right behind the Carolina Panthers and right in front of the New York Giants.
Here are the teams that currently have more cap space:
- Commanders - $79.6M
- Titans - $78.7M
- Patriots - $78.6M
- Bears - $78.3M
- Colts - $72.3M
- Texans - $67.6M
- Lions - $57.6M
- Cardinals - $53.1M
- Bengals - $51M
- Buccaneers - $43.7M
- Rams - $43.1M
- Raiders - $43M
- Vikings - $36M
- Panthers - $34.6M
Keep in mind, there are still moves that the Falcons (and every other team) can make to clear up money. These are not the numbers you are going to see even a week from now, much less on March 11th.
The Falcons can restructure contracts (something they haven't been keen on doing under Terry Fontenot) and release players like Taylor Heinicke, Jonnu Smith, Mike Hughes, etc.
While it might not be like last year, Atlanta will have plenty of money to spend which is an exciting thought considering what Fontenot did with last year's cap space.