9 moves to save the Atlanta Falcons $60M in cap space in 2024
These nine moves could clear up nearly $70 million in cap space for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
6. Falcons can release QB Taylor Heinicke ($6.9M)
This is a no-brainer move that is going to happen. Taylor Heinicke did not have a good season and they are luckily able to get out of the final year of his deal by releasing him.
Assuming the Falcons release Heinicke before mid-March, then they will save $6.9 million while eating $2 million in dead cap. If they were to wait until after the March 16th deadline (which would be an inexplicable decision) then those numbers move to $5.6M and $3.3M.
7. Falcons can restructure RG Chris Lindstrom's contract ($9.1M)
Along with Bates, Chris Lindstrom is not going anywhere. He is a vital piece to the offensive line and is a great leader who continues to play high-level football.
Restructuring his massive contract, which he signed last year, would clear up $9.1 million.