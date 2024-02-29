9 moves to save the Atlanta Falcons $60M in cap space in 2024
These nine moves could clear up nearly $70 million in cap space for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
8. Falcons can trade ($10.5) or release RT Kaleb McGary ($9.5)
Seeing those numbers could convince the Atlanta Falcons to release their starting right tackle—who has had a rocky start to his career.
There is no doubt he is playing the best he has but his strengths aren't going to fit Zac Robinson's scheme. Releasing the right tackle would save $9.5 million with a $3 million dead cap hit while trading him post-June 1 would transfer $1 million from dead cap to savings.
The Falcons would likely have to wait for an injury to another team that is running a run-heavy scheme.
9. Falcons can restructure LT Jake Matthews' contract ($9.5M)
If you are wondering, the Atlanta Falcons aren't in a spot where they can release Jake Matthews for significant savings. In fact, releasing him prior to June 1 would cost the team $12 million—post-June 1 would only save $3 million.
I don't bring that up to say the Falcons should look to replace Matthews. He deserves to keep his starting spot because of his consistency and availability. Not to mention, finding a franchise left tackle is no easy task.
The one option the Falcons have is to restructure Matthews' contract to save $9.5 million (the highest potential restructure on the team). With three years left on his contract, this could be a legit option since the money would be spread over a few years.