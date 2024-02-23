10 potential cap cuts for the Atlanta Falcons to consider
Cap casualties who the Atlanta Falcons could have interest in
Hunter Renfrow (Wide Receiver):
After a standout season in 2021, the last two years for Hunter Renfrow have been largely forgettable. He’s only recorded 61 catches, and two touchdowns, and has lost two fumbles in that same timeframe. Some of that could be blamed on former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, but it’s fair to wonder if Renfrow was a one-hit-wonder.
With that being said, he could be another addition to aid the passing game in Atlanta. If the team decides to draft a young quarterback (or trade for one from Chicago), having a steady route runner from the slot could be beneficial for everyone involved.
Sam Hubbard (Edge Rusher):
As the Cincinnati Bengals consider the future of their franchise, Sam Hubbard seems to be a huge question mark based on upcoming salaries and the significant cap savings if he gets cut. Although he has provided a consistent presence on their defense, the team can save over 8 million dollars if he’s designated as a post-June 1st cut.
Like Bosa, he could provide a healthy presence for Atlanta’s pass rush and help their defense take the next step forward. Unlike Bosa though, Hubbard has been relatively healthy and could be in line for a two-year deal with incentives if he does hit free agency.
Eddie Jackson (Safety):
Eddie Jackson was already released by the Chicago Bears so he could fill a definite need for Atlanta. The team already has one of the NFL’s best safeties in Jessie Bates III, but Jackson could help replace Richie Grant and provide a new option in the secondary. The team may need another strong performance from their defense if they do draft a young quarterback, and additional pass coverage help could go a long way.