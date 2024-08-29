12 surprising NFL cuts the Atlanta Falcons need to sign to bolster final roster
We have seen how much General Manager Terry Fontenot likes to toy with his roster constantly during the season. You see players added (and released) every week during the regular season which is bound to continue.
While we haven't reached the regular season yet and they just released their final 53-man roster, the Falcons are never satisfied and always looking for ways to get better. Countless players were recently released and there are so many notable names
Here are several names to keep an eye out as the Dirty Birds look to bolster their depth even more.
Shocking cuts the Atlanta Falcons should have their eye on
Michael Pratt, QB (Released by Packers)
A seventh-round pick out of Tulane just a few months ago, Michael Pratt is a talented passer. He knows how to stand in the pocket and deliver an accurate ball. If you can sneak him on the practice squad (likely what Green Bay is trying to do) then you could have yourself a high-upside development option.
Noah Brown, WR (Released by Texans)
Noah Brown has been in the NFL for a while which means he is free to sign anywhere immediately. He is a former prized free agent who got buried on the Texans' stacked receiver depth chart. This would be a strong signing for Atlanta as they look to secure the depth of the position.
Ben Skowronek, WR (Released by Texans)
Ben Skowronek is a name you will hear due to his history with Zac Robinson. He is essentially a utility receiver who can do all sorts of things for any offense. Picking him up would insert some creative plays into the offensive playbook.
Justyn Ross, WR (Released by Chiefs)
If you are looking for upside then look no further than Justyn Ross. Early in his career at Clemson, he was on track to be a top-ten pick but then some scary injuries crept up on him. He showed some flashes over a couple of seasons in KC and is an extremely intriguing option.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR (Released by Lions)
Donovan Peoples-Jones was acquired last year by the Lions to help their return game and give them a deep threat. This would be an excellent acquisition for the Falcons who could use his quickness.
Donald Parham Jr., TE (Released by Chargers)
Standing at six-foot-eight, Donald Parham Jr. brings a distinct advantage to any NFL team. He is athletic for his size and has the experience having played in 47 games over four seasons. He may not be Kyle Pitts but he can be a weapon in specific situations.
Siaki Ika, DL (Released by Browns)
The talented Siaki Ika is another example of a mid-round pick being released during cutdowns. He had high hopes coming into the league as a powerful nose tackle. He would be a perfect option if things don't work out with Eddie Goldman.
Julian Okwara, OLB (Released by Eagles)
As a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions four years ago a lot was expected from Julian Okwara. By and large, he never delivered on his expectations. He is still a talented player that has experience. This would be a good depth move for the Falcons
Rock Ya-Sin, CB (Released by 49ers)
A 39-game starter throughout five seasons, the uber-talented Rock Ya-Sin would be another high-upside addition to this team. His experience and talent would be welcomed at a thin position for Atlanta.
Nik Needham, CB (Released by Dolphins, later added to practice squad)
Nik Needham is back with the Dolphins as a practice squad member but the Falcons can sign him to their active roster. He has been productive for Miami since signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Desmond King, CB (Released by Texans)
As one of the most notable names to be released, former All-Pro cornerback Desmond King has a lot of experience in this league and would be a reliable option when an injury occurs.
Caleb Farley, CB (Released by Titans)
Caleb Farley is an extremely talented corner who the Titans drafted in the first round just three years ago. He has struggled with injuries but maybe there is still something in there to salvage.