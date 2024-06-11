12 teams who blew it letting Kirk Cousins sign with the Falcons
By Nick Halden
7. Denver Broncos
Sean Payton vs. Russell Wilson played out as expected with the Broncos moving on from Wilson and drafting a quarterback. Their answer for the position is either Zach Wilson, Bo Nix, or Jarrett Stidham. No reasonable fan can make the argument this team isn't better off with Kirk Cousins.
Denver is a tough place to play but it is much easier when your franchise lacks a capable defense, starting quarterback, and consistent weapons. Cousins fixes one of those problems and gives you a chance at chasing the final wildcard spot. In a division with the Chiefs and Chargers it is unlikely but makes you far better.
8. Las Vegas Raiders
What is the argument that Kirk Cousins doesn't make this team better? It is hard to form one at least with Adams as his primary receiver you are going to see some eye-popping numbers. Due to the fact your team is consistently going to be trailing superior rosters. As easy as it is to like the head coach this team simply doesn't have enough in one of the toughest divisions in the better conference. It is going to be a long season for Raiders fans.