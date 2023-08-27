13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
Recently, we went over 13 players in recent memory who the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too early and now we will follow that up by looking at 13 legends who walked far too early.
In other words, this edition is going to be more painful. It is one thing to move on from De'Vondre Campbell or Isaiah Oliver too soon and another thing to move on from players who went on to become legends or who continued to add to their legendary careers.
There is one name that likely sticks out more than anyone and it is without a doubt, one of the most painful decisions this franchise has ever made.
And before you wonder, no Deion Sanders is not included in here, which might have been the player that many of you were thinking of. He isn't included because the Falcons did all they could to retain Primetime but he wanted to go chase a ring.
