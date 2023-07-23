13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
Every team has a player who gets away, it is just the nature of sports. For whatever reason some players are able to move locations and suddenly turn into great players. Whether it is because of the coaching staff, scheme, or just a change of scenery.
Even the Atlanta Falcons have taken advantage of this with a guy like Cordarrelle Patterson.
There are also those players who were already good but their team just let them walk for a specific reason. We are going to look at 13 players from recent memory that should have stuck around for longer than they did.
13. Olamide Zaccheaus
We don't quite know what the future holds for the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver who was picked up by the same team who picked up Marcus Mariota—the Philadelphia Eagles.
What we do know is that Zaccheaus has been a good player for the Falcons since he was picked up as an undrafted free agent.
In 2022, the aforementioned Marcus Mariota and he had great chemistry but when Desmond Ridder took over at quarterback, his production dropped off. It would have been nice to see what Ridder and OZ could have done with a full offseason of work together.