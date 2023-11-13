13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
1. Desmond Ridder
If you were to look at nothing but Twitter (or 'X', whatever it may be called) you would come to the conclusion that Desmond Ridder is finished in the NFL. However, that website is littered with a lot of fools and any reasonable fan would realize that Ridder still has a career in front of him.
Just because Arthur Smith has named Taylor Heinicke as the starter doesn't mean he isn't willing to go back to Ridder. After all, he just spent six-plus months telling the media how much he likes his young quarterback.
So do me a favor, do not count out Desmond Ridder.