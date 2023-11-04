Falcons: Desmond Ridder still has a bright future ahead of him
After the Atlanta Falcons made the decision to start Taylor Heinicke fans have made it sound like this is the end of Desmond Ridder's NFL career and that is simply not true
Playing quarterback in the NFL is harder than any of us know. It takes a lot of reps and time for a player to become comfortable with the NFL field. Development is a real thing in football and sometimes you just need to take a step back and see things from afar.
That is what Desmond Ridder will be doing as he looks to improve himself after a handful of starts as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. But fans are acting like this is the end of Ridder's career and that he has no hope of finding himself back as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons.
Desmond Ridder still has a career ahead of him with the Atlanta Falcons
Fans can be unapologetic. They can also be quick to judge and write players off when they haven't played well. Just because a player finds himself on the bench does not mean he cannot get better and clean up his mistakes. One thing has led to Desmond Ridder going back to the bench for the Atlanta Falcons and that is turnovers.
Take away numerous fumbles and interceptions and the Falcons have themselves a fine quarterback. It seems as though Ridder has had to learn everything the hard way thus far.
I cannot stress this enough, Desmond Ridder's career is far from over. The Falcons still have faith in him and there is good reason for it.
We have seen the talent that Ridder has. We have seen times where he is rifling the ball into tight windows and making quick decisions. The issue has just been that one play here and there.
And let's be honest, he hasn't exactly been thrown into the best situation either. He has an offensive line in front of him that can look great one moment and awful the next. We have seen times where they are seemingly getting beat before the snap even happens. It has not been pretty.
The point is that you shouldn't be writing Ridder's eulogy. He is a fine quarterback who has suffered a mistake here and there. Sitting on the bench for a bit might change him for the better.