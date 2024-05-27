14 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
3. Justin Simmons
The safety position is of less concern but the Falcons could still opt to upgrade if they were able to create the cap space. Simmons would benefit from playing alongside Jessie Bates and is an unquestionable upgrade over Hellams even at this stage of the veteran's career. The former Bronco still sitting in free agency is a bit of a surprise.
4. Eli Apple
Eli Apple talks far better than he plays, however, Atlanta literally cannot afford to be picky at a very weak position. If Apple is willing to sign a cheap deal and come in and compete for a starting role it makes sense for both sides. Apple isn't a great corner but has played at a high level at times in his career and has far more on his resume than Hughes, Alford, or Phillips. At the very least it is worth making the call.
Atlanta fans could struggle with the idea of adding a player who is remembered more for his talking than his play. However, this Atlanta defense could use an edge that Apple unquestionably brings.