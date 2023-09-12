2 big time wide receivers will be available for the Falcons to sign in 2024
It appears like Mike Evans and Tee Higgins are entering their final year with their respective teams which means the Atlanta Falcons could sign one of them to complete their wide receiver position
The Atlanta Falcons do not have the most complete wide receiver position this season but it is looking like there will be two elite receivers available during next year's free agency period.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Bengals receiver Tee Higgins have been trying to agree on an extension with their teams but have not had much luck. Both of them could be headed to free agency and that would be a dream scenario for the Falcons.
Mike Evans and Tee Higgins should be on the Atlanta Falcons free agency wish list
The Atlanta Falcons have an elite receiver in Drake London but after that, there is uncertainty for next season. Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and KhaDarel Hodge are all scheduled to be free agents, so the Falcons will be in the market for wide receivers.
What else is that this team will have money to spend, and there will apparently be plenty of elite options for them to target.
According to recent reports, both Mike Evans and Tee Higgins will be headed for the free-agent market and the Falcons need to be aggressive in pursuing them.
Pairing either one of these elite receivers with Drake London and Kyle Pitts would be huge! It would really round out this unit and cause so many headaches for opposing defenses.
The other thing is that Evans and Higgins both fit the prototype that Arthur Smith wants—big, physical receivers. These have been two of the best jump ball, contested catch wide receivers in recent memory and that has been something Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have coveted.
Clearly, both of them will command huge contracts and it is unknown whether Fontenot will be willing to commit big money to the position, especially when you consider that the Falcons will eventually have to extend their two studs in Kyle PItts and Drake London.
Just keep an eye on what ends up happening with these two receivers. Either one of them could be a potential target for the Falcons in March.