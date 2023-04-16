2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have excellent depth along the defensive line already but could look to take one or more defensive linemen with their NFL draft picks in 2023. The top 10 guys are all good fits for the Falcons and could end up being the perfect depth to learn behind the current starters. With Ryan Nielsen taking over as defensive coordinator, the Falcons will enjoy looking into the many different types of defensive linemen that this draft provides. Nielsen likes to use guys who can one-gap or two-gap defend and has a fondness to mix and match his rotation throughout the year.
The Falcons went out this offseason and brought in David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, and Joe Gaziano. They have also brought back Eddie Goldman from retirement. The combination of those four and getting Ta'Quon Graham back from injury to add to Grady Jarrett for the 2023 season is a huge improvement. Jarrett was basically doing it all on his own in 2022, and the Falcons vastly needed to improve the unit. However, everyone they've brought in is at least 28 years old. They still need to go out and get someone who is younger that can develop into a top talent.