2024 NFL Draft: 5 teams who could trade with the Atlanta Falcons
These five teams could be interested in acquiring the Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick during the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Falcons could trade back with the Denver Broncos (No. 12)
After you get past the Bears at pick nine, you have what I like to call "the mid-tier quarterback alley." There is a stretch of three or four teams who should all be targeting quarterbacks, which would be a dream come true for the Atlanta Falcons.
These teams are going to fight with each other for the mid-level quarterback prospects. The Falcons could drive up their price, go with the highest bidder, and still get a top-tier prospect.
3. Falcons could trade back with the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13)
The storyline continues, the Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback but they sit at the backend of the QB alley. They need to make a play to trade up or they risk being left with the sixth quarterback on the board.
This is the team I would watch out for, they have the need and are in the worst position.