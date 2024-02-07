3 Atlanta Falcons fan favorites who won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Calais Campbell
From a football perspective, the Atlanta Falcons should do everything within their power to bring back the veteran. But looking at the roster and considering the failure that was the 2023 season why would Calais return? The veteran has ties and relationships all over the league and could pick a Super Bowl contender if he were willing to return for another season.
Calais is still playing at such a high level he can pick his landing spot as a rotational pass rusher. He seemed to get stronger as the season went on in Atlanta despite losing Grady Jarrett and at times David Onyemata to injuries. This is a strong Atlanta defensive interior and adding Campbell would cement them as one of the best units in the league.
The reasons that Calais is moving on is likely due to his age or wanting to play for a real contender. If the Falcons are given any chance to re-sign him they should be willing to pay just above market value considering what he put on the field in the 2023 season. Calais had one great season in Atlanta that will be overlooked considering how the year ended.