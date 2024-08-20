3 Atlanta Falcons fans under immense pressure as season begins
By Nick Halden
2. Zac Robinson
After the departure of Arthur Smith, the bar would seem incredibly low at play caller. However, Robinson's first stint as an NFL OC isn't going to be without difficulties. You have a team that is built to throw the ball often with two backs who have arguments as starters in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Through the air, you must find ways to stretch the field with your primary targets having limited speed. All while giving Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson enough touches to keep the opposing offense off balance.
Owner Arthur Blank is historically patient with the coaches that he hires. If things fail in Atlanta this season it is likely to be the OC who takes the fall. Raheem Morris is making it past this season and the new DC is unlikely to be held responsible if things fail.
When it comes to the coaching staff this unit is under immense pressure but none more than Atlanta's play caller. Can he protect an aging veteran quarterback while giving each of Atlanta's star targets enough touches? What makes Atlanta's offense so exciting is also exactly what could set the OC up for failure if things don't go perfectly.