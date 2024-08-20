3 Atlanta Falcons fans under immense pressure as season begins
By Nick Halden
3. Kyle Pitts
With the rest of the coaching staff having a level of stability and the defense facing low expectations this spot came down to either Robinson or Pitts. Both players haven't lived up to expectations early in their careers. Arthur Smith and poor quarterback play are fair explanations but don't fully wipe away the letdown of both players.
Pitts gets the nod here based on the fact he is entering year four and is yet to have one great season. His rookie year was impressive and showed flashes of what he could become.
In the next two seasons, poor quarterback play and injuries have limited Pitts to an afterthought in the offense. This is a player who was off the board before Micah Parsons was selected before many players who have accomplished far more.
This isn't a shot at Pitts but speaks to his talent and the expectations he was facing coming into Atlanta. All of the excuses are now gone even if Kyle were to deal with another injury many fans would be ready to give up on what would be a letdown of a pick. Anything short of a breakout season is going to fall short of expectations.