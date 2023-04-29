3 Atlanta Falcons most affected by their first-round selection
It has been a long few months that has consisted of so much uncertainty. No one knew for sure where the Atlanta Falcons were going to go but now we do with the selection of Bijan Robinson.
The pick obviously has a big impact on the offense. Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, and everyone within the organization has big expectations for Bijan. It also has a big impact on many of his new teammates.
Some will see less time on the field because of the first-round pick while some will see more advantageous situations. We are here to identify who is most heavily impacted by Terry Fontenot's most recent decision.
It isn't difficult to see that these three players are in a much different situation following the first round.