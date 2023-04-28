NBA legend shouts out the Atlanta Falcons for selection of Bijan Robinson
William Shakespeare once said that 'Greatness knows itself' and that is what can be said following the Atlanta Falcons' first-round selection of Texas running back Bijan Robinson and a tweet from a certain legend.
One of the greatest players in the history of the NBA shouted out the Falcons for using a top-ten pick on a great player who he calls says is one of the best players to ever wear a jersey for the Texas Longhorns—which is saying a lot.
NBA legend Kevin Durant shouts out the Atlanta Falcons on Twitter for selecting Bijan Robinson
Kevin Durant is one of the best NBA players of all time and so if he says a player is great—even if it is a different sport—then you better listen. He tweeted to the Atlanta Falcons saying how great of a player they got in Bijan Robinson.
Kevin Durant says the Falcons got one of the best players he has ever seen in a Texas Longhorns jersey. That is saying something considering they have had some great players walk through their doors. In their history, they have been the most-notable college in a state that is rooted in college football.
While they haven't had much success lately, they have still had some good players and Bijan Robinson is probably the best they have had in a number of years.
Kevin Durant attended the University of Texas for one year before he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA Draft.
Greatness knows greatness and Kevin Durant sees the new Falcons running back as a star already. Bijan was a ridiculously good player at the college level so it isn't surprising to see Durant tweet out to the Falcons and their fans.
It is going to be a lot of fun watching a backfield that consists of Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson.