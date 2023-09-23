3 Atlanta Falcons off-season decisions that are already paying off
By Nick Halden
2. Drafting Bijan Robinson
If anyone isn't convinced that the Atlanta Falcons made the right decision drafting Bijan after the first two weeks of the season you simply aren't paying attention. Yes, it would have made more sense on paper to go after a corner or draft Jalen Carter but they weren't the best players on the board.
Robinson has a real shot to be not only the best rookie this season but the most impactful player in his position in the league. Tyler Allgeier runs with intensity and Cordarrelle Patterson is a unique weapon but there is something special about this kid.
The way he can create positive yardage out of broken plays or simple screens speaks to this elite ability. It is only week two and already it is clear that without Robinson this offense would be in major trouble as Desmond Ridder learns on the job.
Atlanta's only concern here should be how Arthur Smith manages carries for Robinson and keeps both Patterson and Allgeier in the rotation. Patterson will have his own role while Allgeier is going to be the change of pace back that gives Robinson rest. No question the Falcons made the perfect draft decision one that is going to elevate this offense consistently and give the Falcons a chance to become a surprise playoff contender.