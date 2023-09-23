3 Atlanta Falcons off-season decisions that are already paying off
By Nick Halden
3. Making coaching staff changes
If you're Dean Pees you have the obvious defense of the fact that this is the most talented roster that Atlanta has had in the last three seasons. As well as the fact this is the first year that the defensive line has been anything close to capable outside of Grady Jarrett.
While these are fair points the fact remains that the defense under Dean Pees was extremely frustrating to watch. Whether it was going back in a prevent defense far too soon with a lead or allowing ridiculous conversions the unit struggled to put it mildly.
Pees stepped away and gave the Falcons the chance to go out and get Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray added to the coaching staff. This is a decision that has already had an obvious change in the team's approach and balance on both sides of the ball.
Yes, you would like to see Atlanta slow down Green Bay in the middle of that game. However, when the comeback started for the Falcons the defense focused in and locked the 4th quarter down giving Ridder and the offense three chances to push themselves ahead. This is something they weren't capable of last season and credit is due both to the off-season moves and clear improvements on the coaching staff.