3 Atlanta Falcons rookies looking like starters in 2024 preseason
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons were soundly ripped during the 2024 NFL Draft for what many considered to be a very unusual set of additions. Between Michael Penix Jr. going off the board in the Top 10 and the next three picks all being used on defensive linemen, Terry Fontenot had some serious explaining to do.
Fontenot seems to have alleviated those early on in Atlanta's preseason schedule. Not only have the rookies each had some splash plays, but many of them could be contributors on a team with eyes on a division title. Even if Penix spends the year on ice, Atlanta's defense could be much stronger in 2024.
These 3 Falcons rookies are already starting to look like players who can contribute at a high level in the pros. Even after an injury to Bralen Trice knocked him out for the remainder of the season, Atlanta should expect a fairly sizeable contribution from some of their youngest players in their playoff push.
3. DL Brandon Dorlus
Not only did Dorlus recover a fumble, but he blew up some plays in the backfield while defending the run, and managed to put some pressure on quarterbacks in the Ravens game. While Dorlus slid a bit due to teams remaining unsure if he is a defensive tackle or edge rusher, he looked productive at multiple spots.
2. DT Ruke Orhorhoro
While Orhorhoro was productive at Clemson, the only reason he launched up into the Top 40 in the 2024 Draft was his tremendous workout numbers. While he is far from a lock to start in 2024, his explosion off the line and relentless motor has made him quite a chore to block early in the preseason.
Orhorhoro got his first sack against the Ravens, giving an offensive line that is still very much in flux some issues in that game. He will need to eventually add some weight and show Atlanta that he can be a high-end run defender, but he will be a handful as a pass rusher. Expect him to earn a good chunk of snaps on passing downs.
1. QB Michael Penix Jr.
Raheem Morris decided to sit Penix down for the remainder of the preseason, which is odd considering how he needs more reps to maximize his talent. Penix did manage to flash against the Dolphins, building off recent improvements made in training camp and simultaneously shredding Miami's defense down the field.
Penix went 9-16 for 104 yards, though his completion percentage would have been higher without receiver error. Atlanta picked him on the back of his splendid downfield accuracy and whip-like arm, and Penix did everything he could to show he is ready to get playing time sooner rather than later.