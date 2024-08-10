3 Atlanta Falcons who earned a final roster spot in Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
2. John FitzPatrick
The Atlanta Falcons tight-end made a very strong argument as the third option at the position. FitzPatrick had rough moments in Atlanta's camp but made an impressive preseason debut. Both of the young tight end's catches were made in key moments.
FitzPatrick had two receptions for 10-yards that were far more impressive than the numbers might suggest. The strong hands that FitzPatrick showed and fight for the goal line on the first catch are what earns him a spot on this list.
After Kevin King's interception, the Falcons lost yardage and put themselves in a bad position on first down. FitzPatrick found open space and fought for the goal line. While he was unable to finish the play he set Washington up for a walk in touchdown and gave reason to believe he can make this roster.
His size, blocking, and improved hands all are reasons to consider adding him to Atlanta's final roster. If this preseason production continues the former Bulldog is going to be an offensive reserve for a loaded Atlanta offense. The last two seasons have been spent in limbo for the tight end with this being the first real chance at winning a long-term roster spot.