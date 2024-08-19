3 Atlanta Falcons who secured roster spots in preseason week two
While the Atlanta Falcons might've lost an ugly game in Baltimore, there was still reason to be optimistic. Many players showed that they deserve a spot on the final roster.
A couple of offensive playmakers have stepped up and one of the depth corners was one of the very few defenders who looked good on Saturday. Let's look at the three players who have gone from bubble players to roster locks.
1. Jase McClellan, RB
It was surprising to see the Atlanta Falcons draft a running back when they already have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. However, Jase McClellan was too difficult to pass up for the front office.
McClellan showed everything you want from a young runner; he was patient when he needed to be, showed good vision, broke a tackle for a touchdown, and was just productive.
Terry Fontenot will have the tough task of sorting through McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., and Avery Williams. Right now, it seems the special teams ace, Williams, is the odd man out.