Falcons final 53-man roster prediction following second preseason game vs. Ravens
The Atlanta Falcons may have lost their second preseason game but they got a lot of clarity as to who will make their final roster when roster cuts are due at the end of the month.
Against the Ravens, the Dirty Birds were able to get their ground game going which allowed a couple of their running backs to show their skillset. It was also a much better performance from the offensive line in both pass and run blocking which let some of these unknown talents perform.
For the defense, they did a good job against the run but struggled to force incompletions. The cornerbacks and safeties struggled overall. The starters didn't play so the struggles fell in the lap of the backups.
Anyways, let's look at my prediction for the Falcons final 53-man roster.
Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster predictions after preseason week two
Quarterbacks (2):
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr.
Running backs (4):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Jase McClellan
- Carlos Washington Jr.
Wide receivers (6)
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Chris Blair
- Casey Washington
Tight ends (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Ross Dwelley
Offensive line (9):
- Jake Matthews
- Matthew Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Chris Lindstrom
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Andrew Stueber
- Kyle Hinton
- Ryan Neuzil
Defensive line (8):
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Eddie Goldman
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Brandon Dorlus
- Kentavius Street
Edge rushers (4):
- Matthew Judon
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Lorenzo Carter
- James Smith-Williams
Linebackers (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Nate Landman
- JD Bertrand
Cornerbacks (7):
- AJ Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips III
- Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- Kevin King
- Natrone Brooks
Safeties (3):
- Jessie Bates III
- Justin Simmons
- Richie Grant
Special Teams (3):
- Younghoe Koo
- Bradley Pinion
- Liam McCullough